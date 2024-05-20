TD Securities Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Leede Jones Gable upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.
Extendicare Stock Up 7.6 %
Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$350.18 million for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 36.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.3902439 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Extendicare Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 120.00%.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.