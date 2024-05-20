TD Securities Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Leede Jones Gable upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

EXE stock opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$652.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.12.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$350.18 million for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 36.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.3902439 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

