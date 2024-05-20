TD Securities Trims ATS (TSE:ATS) Target Price to C$63.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATS. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a C$68.00 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$62.00.

Shares of TSE ATS opened at C$47.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.45. ATS has a 1 year low of C$41.12 and a 1 year high of C$64.80.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

