Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66,187 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,368 shares of company stock worth $1,989,227 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

