Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $470.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $406.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.56. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

