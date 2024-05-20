Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Dillard’s, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dillard’s in a research report issued on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $5.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.96. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $32.59 per share.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $437.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $476.48. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.25.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.85 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

