Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Under Armour, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Up 1.0 %

UAA stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 9.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.