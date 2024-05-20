Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $161.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $118.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.42.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $131.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $133.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.97.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 12.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

