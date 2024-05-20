Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,932 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.02 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $196.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

