Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TXN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.52 and a 200 day moving average of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $196.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

