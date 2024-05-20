The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

