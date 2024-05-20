The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $160.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

