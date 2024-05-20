The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,315 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,706 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $209.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.91. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

