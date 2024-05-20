Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stake Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 940,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,012 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $30,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Thermon Group stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on THR

About Thermon Group

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.