TJX Companies (TJX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $100.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

