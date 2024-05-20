Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$90.00 at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.05.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$77.95 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.98 and a one year high of C$87.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

