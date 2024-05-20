Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.68. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.09 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,499 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

