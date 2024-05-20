Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.68. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.09 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Transportadora de Gas del Sur
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.