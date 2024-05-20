Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $40.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 137,175 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 153,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

