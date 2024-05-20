TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) & Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 TriCo Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Live Oak Bancshares and TriCo Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.32%. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and TriCo Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $800.01 million 2.07 $73.90 million $1.99 18.48 TriCo Bancshares $499.75 million 2.57 $117.39 million $3.28 11.81

TriCo Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 10.62% 10.25% 0.81% TriCo Bancshares 21.25% 9.75% 1.11%

Volatility and Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Live Oak Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; financing for renewable energy application industry; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; credit and debit cards; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. Further, it provides checking, saving, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts; equipment financing; certificate of deposit account registry service; certificated of deposit; and IntraFi cash service. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

