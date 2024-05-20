UBS Group Upgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to “Buy”

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $226.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $189.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UHS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.47.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $177.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $183.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $427,353,000 after purchasing an additional 134,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after buying an additional 103,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $214,710,000 after buying an additional 195,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,463,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,059,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

