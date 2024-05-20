Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $505.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $595.00 to $505.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.45.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $399.56 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $455.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.6% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.5% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

