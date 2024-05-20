UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Holdings Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,129 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.83% of UMB Financial worth $33,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in UMB Financial by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after buying an additional 1,095,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,817,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,767,000 after purchasing an additional 75,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UMB Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,005,000 after purchasing an additional 161,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $86.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $124,689.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,762,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,649,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,108. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

