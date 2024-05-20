Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,547 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UL opened at $54.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $54.86.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

