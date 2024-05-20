United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,032 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 56,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $149.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

