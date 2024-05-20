Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Universal Music Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UMGNF opened at $31.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.
About Universal Music Group
