Universal (UVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $54.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.79. Universal has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

