Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,233 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Unum Group worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 313,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,061,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $53.09 on Monday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,095. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

