Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.92 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,128 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after buying an additional 259,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

