Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 87,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,185,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $350.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.06 and its 200 day moving average is $322.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $254.65 and a one year high of $352.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

