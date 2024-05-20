Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $141,015,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,183,000 after buying an additional 955,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,032,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,003,000 after acquiring an additional 693,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLV opened at $70.33 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $75.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.