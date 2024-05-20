Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $248.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

