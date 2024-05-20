Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

