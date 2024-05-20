Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vecima Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$22.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.00. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

