VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in VeriSign by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $170.75 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.33 and a 200-day moving average of $196.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,633. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.