VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VolitionRx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.77 on Monday. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.