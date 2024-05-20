Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.43 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

