W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,366 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.21% of W. P. Carey worth $29,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

