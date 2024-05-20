WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get WaFd alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAFD

WaFd Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WAFD opened at $30.04 on Monday. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. WaFd had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $171.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaFd

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WaFd during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in WaFd by 90.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in WaFd by 22.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.