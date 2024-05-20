Waldencast (WALD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waldencast Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of WALD opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Waldencast has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Waldencast from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

