Walmart Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.59.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $64.65 on Monday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 147,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 98,554 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after buying an additional 135,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 277.1% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

