Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $64.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.