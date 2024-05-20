Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,117,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,602,000 after acquiring an additional 518,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 76,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

