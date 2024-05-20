Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WM opened at $210.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,889 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.