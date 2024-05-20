WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.0 %

WEC opened at $85.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.