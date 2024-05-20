Wedbush Boosts Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target to $425.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $380.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $374.21 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $233.84 and a 1-year high of $400.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.33. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 48,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,217,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 42,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.