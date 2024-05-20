Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,486 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Citigroup began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.32.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital stock opened at $72.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

