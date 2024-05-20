William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nayax in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nayax’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Nayax alerts:

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Nayax Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ NYAX opened at $25.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. Nayax has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.53 million, a PE ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nayax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.