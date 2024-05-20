William Blair Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $15.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.01. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.15 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $334.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.37. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

