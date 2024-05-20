Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $309.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.36. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $322.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.