Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $135.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 246.69, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

