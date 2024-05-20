Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.62.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

WYNN opened at $96.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

